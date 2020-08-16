Carson King Foundation, “Iowa Love” partner on T-shirt fundraiser for derecho recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Carson King Foundation and apparel maker “Iowa Love” are partnering on a T-shirt fundraiser for the recovery efforts across Iowa following Monday’s derecho storm.

“Iowa Love” said the Carson King Foundation will donate all the proceeds from the sale of the “Iowa Love” #IOWASTRONG T-shirts to organizations providing frontline relief.

The money the sale raises by August 19 will be donated to United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties, United Way of East Central Iowa and United Way of Central Iowa - with money raised after August 19 being donated to various organizations including the United Way.

To see the shirts and the more information about the fundraiser, click here.

