Blairstown residents may not have electricity for another week

BLAIRSTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in the Benton County community of Blairstown are being told it could be another week before power is fully restored.

Last Monday’s derecho produced wind gusts in excess of 90 m.p.h. as they moved through Benton County.

City crews told KCRG-TV9 that showers, power charging stations, and laundry facilities are available at the city’s ambulance garage.

Officials said Monday’s storms caused extreme damage to power lines between Blairstown and Belle Plaine and generators located in the community were also damaged.

A majority of the debris in the community of more than 600 people had been cleaned up by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.