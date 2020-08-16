Alliant Energy: 95 percent of customers in Johnson County have electricity available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy said it has restored power to 95 percent of its customers in Johnson County as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

In a Facebook update Alliant said nearly all of its customers in the communities of Conrad, Walford and West Branch have electricity available following Monday’s derecho.

This follows Alliant’s announcement that it expects to restore power to a “significant number of customers” by Tuesday. Earlier Sunday the total number of Iowans without power dropped below 100,000.

Check Alliant’s outage map here.

