Alburnett still without power; neighbors helping each other clean debris

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Alburnett are still cleaning up damage and debris six days after Monday’s storm.

The city is still without power, houses have trees leaning against their roofs, and piles of branches are lining the sidewalks. Gladys Drtina and her neighbors have been cleaning tree damage all week, and she says they’ve seen amazing support from the community. “Just hauling trees and hauling trees. People I don’t even know! But...Alburnett takes care of their own,” says Drtina.

Without power, some houses on bigger properties don’t have access to water. Tom Flannery and his family rely on a well for water, and without power, it doesn’t work. He says they’ve been traveling to family’s houses for showers and drinking water. His property still has tree debris-he says it isn’t as bad as many houses, and he’s been working since Monday. Flannery echoed the strong sense of community help, saying “So we’ve been getting a lot of offers yeah, and now that we’re finishing with our cleanup, we can go help some other people who are in need, cause I’m sure there’s a lot of it.”

