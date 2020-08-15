Somewhat more pleasant air on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front that moved through overnight will allow somewhat cooler and notably drier air to move into the area, which is a refreshing change for those still without power.

Expect a good deal of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s to start off the weekend. Breezy northwest winds between 10-20 mph can also be expected. Those winds calm down tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday looks temporarily warmer, with highs back into the mid to upper 80s, while they fall slightly again to start the work week.

One notable feature for this week’s weather is the apparent lack of oppressive humidity levels anytime soon. This allows cool overnight temperatures and seasonable daytime highs for the second half of August.

