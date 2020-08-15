Some Marion senior communities in need of food, other necessitates

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -

Moundview Manor Apartments in Marion, a low-income senior living community sustained little damage after Monday’s derecho, but that doesn’t mean 5 days later, the effects of that storm aren’t being felt.

“We took my freezer out and there is probably $200 dollars worth of food in there I lost,” a resident named Karen said. She asked to not share her last name.

Karen said in preparation for this winter, she just stocked her freezer, thinking it would be harder to shop if Covid-19 restrictions increase, but now it’s all gone.

“We all have a little but more special needs and some thankfully have been able to leave with family that have some power.” Janette Nordstrom, another resident said.

She said besides food, senior residents are facing other issues with the loss of power, no elevators. People living up to the third floor have to navigate pitch-black stairwells, even during the day.

“Everything from ice, flashlights, water, a hot meal – a lot of them have maybe had bread and peanut butter donated, but after four days it gets a little old,” Kari Lynn Hearn said.

Hearn of Cedar Rapids supplied residents their first hot meal on Friday since Monday’s storm.

She said she was driving around after the storm looking for any way to help. After helping another senior community, she heard about Moundview.

“It’s a one-stop shop, I can get here and help forty people, get them a hot meal, ice and they are so grateful.” Hearn said.

Hearn said she knows more seniors need help.

“I would encourage people to look for senior homes in your area, stop by, ask them. I think the key thing was they felt loved for the first time during this, they felt cared for and that was emotional,” Hearn said.

Hearn said she also learned of other senior living apartments in need.

She said next to Moundview Manor, Scott’s Meadow and Trinity Pointe senior apartments have received no help.

Moundview Manor is located at 2501 IA-13, Marion, IA 52302.

