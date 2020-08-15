Advertisement

Some Marion senior communities in need of food, other necessitates

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -

Moundview Manor Apartments in Marion, a low-income senior living community sustained little damage after Monday’s derecho, but that doesn’t mean 5 days later, the effects of that storm aren’t being felt.

“We took my freezer out and there is probably $200 dollars worth of food in there I lost,” a resident named Karen said. She asked to not share her last name.

Karen said in preparation for this winter, she just stocked her freezer, thinking it would be harder to shop if Covid-19 restrictions increase, but now it’s all gone.

“We all have a little but more special needs and some thankfully have been able to leave with family that have some power.” Janette Nordstrom, another resident said.

She said besides food, senior residents are facing other issues with the loss of power, no elevators. People living up to the third floor have to navigate pitch-black stairwells, even during the day.

“Everything from ice, flashlights, water, a hot meal – a lot of them have maybe had bread and peanut butter donated, but after four days it gets a little old,” Kari Lynn Hearn said.

Hearn of Cedar Rapids supplied residents their first hot meal on Friday since Monday’s storm.

She said she was driving around after the storm looking for any way to help. After helping another senior community, she heard about Moundview.

“It’s a one-stop shop, I can get here and help forty people, get them a hot meal, ice and they are so grateful.” Hearn said.

Hearn said she knows more seniors need help.

“I would encourage people to look for senior homes in your area, stop by, ask them. I think the key thing was they felt loved for the first time during this, they felt cared for and that was emotional,” Hearn said.

Hearn said she also learned of other senior living apartments in need.

She said next to Moundview Manor, Scott’s Meadow and Trinity Pointe senior apartments have received no help.

Moundview Manor is located at 2501 IA-13, Marion, IA 52302.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alliant Energy hopes to have power restored to ‘majority of customers’ by Tuesday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, six days after a devastating derecho moved across the state devastating communities and farms in its path.

News

Alliant Energy stays committed to deadline of getting power up

Updated: 1 hour ago
Alliant Energy says reiterated its goal of getting a significant portion held a press conference to give residents an update on their efforts to get power back on for everyone.

News

Guard members helping to restore power

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Governor says there are now 204 Iowa National Guard members deployed to Linn County.

News

Gov. Reynolds gives update on recovery efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Reynolds says she's submitting the request for a Major presidential disaster declaration tomorrow - what's a day ahead of her previous announcement

Latest News

News

Senator Grassley surveys damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids this morning.

News

Senior living facilities relying on Linn County for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're at day six with no electricity for 128,000 people in Iowa and some seniors living in Linn County are relying on the community for help

News

Clean up is looking different in many areas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Depending what part of the state you live in and how hard the derecho hit you --- clean up can look very different.

Local

Linn County REC: Power restored to 87% of members

Updated: 1 hours ago
Six days after storms tore across Iowa leaving hundreds of thousands with power, Linn County REC reports it has restored power to 87-percent of its members.

Local

Marion Library Director: Too much damage to building to repair and go back in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Officials at the Marion Public Library tell KCRG-TV9 that the library - and a majority of the library collection - was destroyed by Monday’s derecho.

Local

‘I’ve never seen anything like this': Senator Grassley tours Eastern Iowa storm damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning. He toured the near the intersection of Blake Blvd and Grande Ave on the city’s southeast side.