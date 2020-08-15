Power expected back for remaining Iowa City residents on Saturday, MidAmerican says
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The remaining customers without electricity in the Iowa City area should have their service restored by Saturday afternoon, according to the utility company responsible for providing it.
MidAmerican Energy said, in a post to the company’s Twitter account, that the company would restore power to their customers in the Iowa City area by Saturday afternoon. They also said that other metro areas in the state would be restored by the end of the day on Saturday.
As of 11:25 a.m on Saturday, around 1,778 customers served by MidAmerican in Iowa City were without power among 17,335 of theirs across Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.