Over 135,000 without power in Iowa as of Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tens of thousands of Iowans are still without electrical service on Saturday morning, five days after a powerful derecho formed and moved across the state.

135,169 customers among Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and various rural electric cooperatives were in outage areas, as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The total number is down significantly from its peak, with the energy companies bringing in additional help to make the restoration effort faster.

61,881 Alliant customers in Linn County are without power, or around 63.4% of their total user base in the county. Company officials have targeted the night of Tuesday, August 18, by Midnight as a goal for restoration to a “significant” amount of their customers. The company said over 2,000 workers were part of their effort to meet that goal.

The outage totals in Iowa, with links to each company’s outage maps:

