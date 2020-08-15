Operation BBQ Relief to provide meals to community members in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Operation BBQ Relief, with the support of several Corridor area restaurants, the city of Cedar Rapids, and the Zach Johnson Foundation, will be providing hot meals to Cedar Rapids community members in need starting on Saturday, August 15.

Around 200 meals will be available at Noon on Saturday at the Ladd Library, Cedar River Academy at Taylor Elementary, and Polk Alternative Education Center.

Starting Sunday, the service expands to more locations and will include lunch and dinner. The meals will be served between 12 and 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. 500 meals will be available at lunch and dinner for those in need. The program will continue for at least seven days after Sunday, depending on need.

Operation BBQ Relief is deploying to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to provide the healing power of BBQ to families and first... Posted by Operation BBQ Relief on Friday, August 14, 2020

Explore the map below to find a participating location.

