Mount Mercy University delaying fall start due to storm

Storm damage on the campus of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Storm damage on the campus of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Mount Mercy University)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A private university in Cedar Rapids has announced that its fall semester will start late following damage to campus in Monday’s derecho.

Mount Mercy University will begin its new school year on Monday, September 7. The school has also granted an extension to its ongoing summer classes due to the lack of power and internet service on campus.

One of the school’s dormitories, McAuley Hall, suffered damage in the storm and has been deemed uninhabitable for now, according to school officials. Housing assignments and move-in dates may have changed for students, and they will be contacted with more information. Additional damage took place at Plaster Athletic Complex.

“Mount Mercy is a resilient community, and we will get through this together while staying committed to our mission of service and academic excellence,” Bob Beatty, Mount Mercy University president, said. “Our leadership team has been extremely busy this week carefully assessing the damage to our campus and evaluating all possible options to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our community.”

Clean-up operations on campus for staff only are scheduled on August 17 and 18.

More information is available on the school’s website.

