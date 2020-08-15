Advertisement

Marion Library Director: Too much damage to building to repair and go back in

The Marion Public Library - as seen on Saturday, August 15 - suffered catastrophic damage in Monday's storm. Officials say the building was destroyed.
The Marion Public Library - as seen on Saturday, August 15 - suffered catastrophic damage in Monday's storm. Officials say the building was destroyed.
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Marion Public Library tell KCRG-TV9 that Monday’s storm caused such extensive damage that library operations would not be able to continue in that building.

Programming Manager Madeline Jarvis said Monday’s storm damaged much of the building’s roof, which caused water to pour into the building. Staff members spent three hours using buckets to remove water from the building. Recovery services are on scene working to ventilate the building, control humidity to prevent additional damage to library materials.

Jarvis said 10-percent of the library collection was checked out at the time of the storm.

Library Director Hollie Trenary said that on Tuesday, staff members will work to clear the library collection and move it to a storage facility in Marion. Trenary said the library is working to set up a temporary storefront location at the former Campbell Steele Gallery location in uptown Marion. Other temporary technology locations will be established in the next few days.

Trenary added that 10-20 percent of the library collection was damaged.

A project to replace the library will move forward with groundbreaking scheduled for October 1.

“We want to thank those offering up support,” Tranary said Saturday. “There are a lot of needs in the community right now. Please check our social media platforms for updates on how to help and our recovery process.”

Damage from Monday’s storm is so extensive at the Marion Public Library, employees tell TV9 the building will have to be condemned. A majority of the books are also a loss.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Saturday, August 15, 2020

