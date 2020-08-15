Advertisement

Linn County REC: Power restored to 87% of members

Downed power lines in Iowa
Downed power lines in Iowa(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Six days after storms tore across Iowa leaving hundreds of thousands with power, Linn County REC reports it has restored power to 87-percent of its members.

Communications Coordinator Carrie Langridge said that as of Saturday morning fewer than 4,000 customers remained without power.

“Crews are replacing over 200 damaged poles and over 75 miles of line from Monday’s Derecho storm,” Langridge said in a statement. “We have 95 linemen working on the restoration. That is more than triple the amount that respond to an average outage. This number includes outside crews from 8 different electric cooperatives from Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri that are assisting us with repairs.”

