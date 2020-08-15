Advertisement

Linn County REC expects “substantial increase” in restored service in next two days

A worker trims a tree brunch around power line, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left tens of thousands of Iowans without power as of Friday morning.
A worker trims a tree brunch around power line, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left tens of thousands of Iowans without power as of Friday morning.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the electric companies in some of the hardest-hit area’s from Monday’s derecho is optimistic that more customers will have power restored soon, according to a statement released on Saturday morning.

Linn County REC said that crews are working to get power to seven substations in their grid, which would result in a “substantial increase” in service restoration. The statement said they hope that will occur in the next 24 to 48 hours from Saturday morning.

Local and out-of-state crews have been working to replace over 75 miles of power lines and around 200 poles in the Linn County REC system following Monday’s storm. The company said that a total of 95 linemen were on the job, an effort with over three times the manpower in a more typical power restoration task.

Representatives said that service could be interrupted from time to time after power comes back on, due to adjustments being made in other parts of the system.

As of 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, the company’s outage map showed a total of 6,665 customers without power. 5,871 of those were in Linn County, with 663 in Johnson County, 74 in Benton County, and 57 in Cedar County.

