‘I’ve never seen anything like this': Senator Grassley tours Eastern Iowa storm damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning. He toured the near the intersection of Blake Blvd and Grande Ave on the city’s southeast side.

He met with homeowners to talk about what they are going through. Grassley calls the damage more widespread than anything he’s seen before. He adds that President Trump should have Governor Reynolds’ request for federal help by Monday.

“Before a governor can make a request for a national emergency, there are certain thresholds that must be met,” he explained. “And it takes a while to gather that information to get the president to say yes, as opposed to maybe, and you want to make sure you got it right.”

Grassley says he spent the last couple of days touring areas the derecho hit. “I’ve spent the last three days touring the disaster,” he said. “From Boone County to Cedar Rapids. You can’t only be in one place at one time.”

@ChuckGrassley says the damage from the #derecho is more widespread than anything he has seen before. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/hJ95SFZOT2 — Phil Reed (@PhilReedKCRG) August 15, 2020

