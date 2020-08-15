Advertisement

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.
President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed Saturday there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to establish normalized relations with Israel, Iran's regional archenemy. As part of the U.S.-brokered deal, Israel agreed to temporarily put off the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The Iranian Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action” that was underwritten by the U.S., according to the group’s statement on a website it runs, Sepah News.

The Guard warned that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East and bring a “dangerous future” for the Emirati government.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has also condemned the Emirati move. In a televised speech Saturday, he warned that the United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel.

Rouhani warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the agreement a painful betrayal of Arab and other countries in the region, during a trip to Lebanon on Friday.

Less than 100 people gathered in front of the Emirates embassy in the capital Tehran on Saturday evening to protest the deal. They chanted “death to Israel” and “death to America” and burned an Israeli flag.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The UAE presented its controversial decision as a way of encouraging peace efforts and taking Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank off the table. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly pushed back insisting the pause in annexation was “temporary.”

Trump has presented the U.S.-brokered agreement as a major diplomatic achievement and said he expects more Arab and Muslim countries to follow suit. Israel has quietly cultivated ties with the UAE and other Gulf countries for several years as they have confronted a shared enemy in Iran.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alliant Energy hopes to have power restored to ‘majority of customers’ by Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, six days after a devastating derecho moved across the state devastating communities and farms in its path.

News

Some Marion senior communities in need of food, other necessitates

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Residents at Moundview Manor Apartments in Marion had their first hot meal following Monday's storm on Friday. Elevators are also off in the three-story building and some people are without flashlights and other supplies.

News

Alliant Energy stays committed to deadline of getting power up

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Alliant Energy says reiterated its goal of getting a significant portion held a press conference to give residents an update on their efforts to get power back on for everyone.

News

Guard members helping to restore power

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Governor says there are now 204 Iowa National Guard members deployed to Linn County.

News

Gov. Reynolds gives update on recovery efforts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Reynolds says she's submitting the request for a Major presidential disaster declaration tomorrow - what's a day ahead of her previous announcement

Latest News

News

Senator Grassley surveys damage

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids this morning.

News

Senior living facilities relying on Linn County for help

Updated: 58 minutes ago
We're at day six with no electricity for 128,000 people in Iowa and some seniors living in Linn County are relying on the community for help

News

Clean up is looking different in many areas

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Depending what part of the state you live in and how hard the derecho hit you --- clean up can look very different.

Coronavirus

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Linn County REC: Power restored to 87% of members

Updated: 1 hours ago
Six days after storms tore across Iowa leaving hundreds of thousands with power, Linn County REC reports it has restored power to 87-percent of its members.

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.