Iowans approved for enhanced unemployment extension by FEMA

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans who had been receiving enhanced unemployment benefits due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will start receiving them again, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that the state had received approval to receive funding via the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Lost Wages Assistance program. The funding was part of a series of executive orders and memoranda that President Donald Trump signed on August 8. Reynolds’ office applied for the program on August 13 and received approval the next day.

Those who qualify for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits, due to pandemic-related joblessness, will receive the extra $300 per week. The benefit is being applied retroactively to August 1.

“As we continue to navigate the impact of a global pandemic and historic storm, I am committed to ensuring that Iowans have access to all available resources at the state and federal level,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “Iowa was one of the first states in the country to apply and then receive these additional funds from FEMA. I applaud President Trump and his administration for working so quickly to grant this request. The president and his team are committed to helping Iowans at this critical time.”

More information can be found on the Iowa Workforce Development website.

