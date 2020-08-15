Humidity levels stay low the rest of the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds will continue to be breezy through the evening, but we will continue to be dry. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another dry day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s, humidity levels will be lower tomorrow as well.

Dew points will stay low through the beginning of the week, making it feel very comfortable. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s through the week. High pressure will dominate the forecast and keep us dry as well.

