Advertisement

Humidity levels stay low the rest of the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds will continue to be breezy through the evening, but we will continue to be dry. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another dry day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s, humidity levels will be lower tomorrow as well.

Dew points will stay low through the beginning of the week, making it feel very comfortable. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s through the week. High pressure will dominate the forecast and keep us dry as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Quiet and dry weather ahead.

Local

‘I’ve never seen anything like this': Senator Grassley tours Eastern Iowa storm damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning. He toured the near the intersection of Blake Blvd and Grande Ave on the city’s southeast side.

Forecast

Somewhat more pleasant air on the way

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A cold front that moved through overnight will allow somewhat cooler and notably drier air to move into the area, which is a refreshing change for those still without power.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
A cold front that moved through is bringing a more pleasant air mass.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered rain & storms move through overnight

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Warm temperatures continue through the evening. Our next system will push into the area tonight bringing scattered showers and storms.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
Scattered rain and general thunderstorms possible overnight.

Forecast

Well into the 80s today, rain possible tonight

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s.

First Alert Weather

Iowa Storm Damage - Derecho - August 10

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
The derecho that rolled through Iowa on Monday, August 10, 2020, left hundreds of thousands without power and caused widespread damage across Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Forecast

Warm up continues, scattered rain & storms possible Friday into Saturday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
We stay quiet, but warm through the evening hours. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.