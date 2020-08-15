Fire damages home in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters spent Friday evening battling a house fire in Linn County.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 4300 block of Ridge Road in Linn County. A witness said the homeowners were using a propane grill to cook and heard an explosion. Fire engulfed much of the back of the home.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

One person was taken away by ambulance.

No other information was available.

House fire in Cedar Rapids

