DERECHO 2020: Resources and How to Help

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The need for help after the derecho that tore across Iowa is ongoing and widespread. Here is the list we have of places you can get help and how you can offer help. If you know of one to add, email newsroom@kcrg.com

RESOURCES:

SHELTERS:

Palo Community Center: Red Cross shelter for meals and overnight lodging

Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids: Overnight shelter

Day Shelters: Cedar Rapids: Veritas Church, 509 Third St. SE Hiawatha: Community Center, 101 Emmons St. 7:30 am-6 pm Robins: Communicty Center, 265 S. Second St., 8am- 4pm Coggon: Old Fire Station, 8am-4pm



VOLUNTEER OR HELP:

FOOD/SUPPLIES/POWER

Cedar Rapids charging stations: Downtown Library, Twin Pines Golf Course, NW Rec Center, Shores Event Center, U.S. Cell Center Arena.

Drive through Food, water, ice, 9am-3pm: Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, St. Mark’s Lutheran in Marion, Walmart in Marion.

South Tama Schools: Grab and Go Lunches on Monday, August 17

Thomas Park in Marion - charging stations and wifi

Meals daily at the ROC Center at 1202 10th St, SE in Cedar Rapids from Mercy Chefs, a national nonprofit.

Free Pizza Sunday, August 16 3-5pm from Mellow Mushroom at Milex Auto Care, 210 Sylvia Ave NE in Cedar Rapids.

Hot Meals from Operation BBQ Sunday, Aug. 16 noon-2PM and 5PM-7PM: Downtown Library Ladd Library NW Recreation Center Jane Boyd Community House Taylor Elementary School Roosevelt Middle School Grant Elementary School Johnson STEAM Academy Nixon Elementary School Jefferson School Polk Alternative Education Center



