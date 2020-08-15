DERECHO 2020: Resources and How to Help
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The need for help after the derecho that tore across Iowa is ongoing and widespread. Here is the list we have of places you can get help and how you can offer help. If you know of one to add, email newsroom@kcrg.com
RESOURCES:
- United Way: Call 211 or click here
- Iowa Derecho Resources Facebook Group
- Food Pantries
- Red Cross: call 319-393-3500 or 1-800-RED-CROSS
- Individual Assistance Grants for low income
SHELTERS:
- Palo Community Center: Red Cross shelter for meals and overnight lodging
- Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Cedar Rapids: Overnight shelter
- Day Shelters:
- Cedar Rapids: Veritas Church, 509 Third St. SE
- Hiawatha: Community Center, 101 Emmons St. 7:30 am-6 pm
- Robins: Communicty Center, 265 S. Second St., 8am- 4pm
- Coggon: Old Fire Station, 8am-4pm
VOLUNTEER OR HELP:
- United Way: Call 224-406-1366 or click here
- Iowa Derecho Resources Facebook Group
- Tama: Check-in at the fire station
- Dontations:
- United Way
- HACAP - Food Assistance
- Horizons - Meals on Wheels
- Greater CR Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund
FOOD/SUPPLIES/POWER
- Cedar Rapids charging stations: Downtown Library, Twin Pines Golf Course, NW Rec Center, Shores Event Center, U.S. Cell Center Arena.
- Drive through Food, water, ice, 9am-3pm: Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, St. Mark’s Lutheran in Marion, Walmart in Marion.
- South Tama Schools: Grab and Go Lunches on Monday, August 17
- Thomas Park in Marion - charging stations and wifi
- Meals daily at the ROC Center at 1202 10th St, SE in Cedar Rapids from Mercy Chefs, a national nonprofit.
- Free Pizza Sunday, August 16 3-5pm from Mellow Mushroom at Milex Auto Care, 210 Sylvia Ave NE in Cedar Rapids.
- Hot Meals from Operation BBQ Sunday, Aug. 16 noon-2PM and 5PM-7PM:
- Downtown Library
- Ladd Library
- NW Recreation Center
- Jane Boyd Community House
- Taylor Elementary School
- Roosevelt Middle School
- Grant Elementary School
- Johnson STEAM Academy
- Nixon Elementary School
- Jefferson School
- Polk Alternative Education Center
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.