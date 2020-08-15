Couple in their 90s trapped for days inside house after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple in their 90s was trapped in their house for three days after a tree fell on it during Monday’s storm.

They were stuck without power or any way to call for help, but were finally rescued after putting a sign reading “help” in their window. The couple was only able to get a suitcase out, and their house now has a sign on the door from the city, declaring it unsafe to be in. They spent the night at Mercy Hospice before moving into Grand Living, a senior home that’s moving in older people who lost their homes due to storm damage.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department Fire Chief says the city has assessed 85% of the homes in Cedar Rapids. So far, nearly 1,100 have major damage and will get a second assessment to determine if they’re structurally sound.

