Cornell College slides fall start two weeks later to cope with storm

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Another eastern Iowa college is delaying its fall start due to complications following Monday’s widespread wind damage.

Cornell College announced that the 2020-2021 academic year will begin on September 7, rather than the originally-scheduled start of August 24. The extra time will give college staff the chance to clean up damage from the derecho that struck Iowa on August 10, as well as ensure any building repairs necessary are completed.

New students can move in on September 2, and returning students between September 3 and 6.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our students and their families as we alter schedules so close to the beginning of the academic year,” Jonathan Brand, Cornell’s president, said, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our students back soon, but our primary concern right now is the safety of our community. This shift will ensure our facilities team will have time to make necessary repairs and bring our campus back online after the devastating storm.”

The school estimates that over 100 trees on campus were damaged by Monday’s powerful storms. Most campus buildings did not sustain major damage, though the sports center and facilities building received roof damage.

More information can be found on Cornell’s website.

