Community of Marion turns out to support seniors pleading for help in storm aftermath

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the past couple of days Oak Village residents say they've been leaning on each other, and now the community of Marion that has stepped up to be a helping hand.

“We’ve come together as a family,” said resident Sarah Blackridge. “Thank God Marion is a helping community because before they started coming a couple days ago we had nothing. We had no cold water, and no ice. We still can’t use the elevator.”

Within the 24 hours, their outside patio has filled up with everything from cases of water to fruit and sandwiches to flashlights.

“We just heard there was a need so brought some things down,” said Jeri Hines. “We brought some fruit and water. I’ve live through earthquakes before but nothing like this.”

Residents say they are beyond thankful for the needed supplies, but having no power, they are worried the food will go bad.

“Last night, two of the residents here stayed out here all night to protect the stuff we had because we can’t get it into the community room,” said Blackridge.

Friday afternoon, the Property Manager was on-site and posted these notices on the doors of residents saying that they will open the first floor bathrooms but the community room will remain locked and instructing donations to be dropped off on each floor. The note asks residents to understand there are no contractors available to assist them with tree clearing and cleaning, and that there are emergency batteries for the stairwells, that are only designed to last a few hours. Also, that the building does not have a generator.

It points out that Red Cross has been contacted but gave no timeline on when they will arrive as they have been inundated with calls, but directs residents that have family out of the outage area stay with them until power is restored.

Michele Moore, who was visiting her mom says that's not enough.

“They can open the community room. They can get a generator. They can put emergency lights in the hallways and stairwell,” said Moore. “As a decent human when you know you got 47 apartments of elderly people, low-income elderly people, whose families that are local have the same issue no power, house damage, whatever and they are doing nothing, it’s pretty frustrating.”

Moore says Pacific Management, their corporate company, told her the Property Manager would be talking to residents on Friday, but says that didn’t happen. TV9 tried to approach the Manager in her car while on-site, she drove away declining to stop and talk.

