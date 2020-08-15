City of Cedar Rapids sets up charging systems while more people find relief on Facebook

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids on Friday set up the first charging stations for people with medical devices more than three days after the derecho hit Cedar Rapids on Monday.

The city announced its first overnight shelter on Friday in Palo along with placing four different charging stations around the Cedar Rapids Metro area. However, a grassroots Facebook Page has taken relief in their own hands because of the city’s slow response.

Raymond Siddell, who created the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource page, said he created it because he wasn’t satisfied with the response from the city of Cedar Rapids.

“Where is the city? Where is United Way?” he said. “They didn’t show up either. It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing.”

The group has over 25,000 members in five days and Siddell had to get a new phone number to deal with all the requests for help.

He said he doesn’t have the resources to coordinate a full resource relief support for the city of Cedar Rapids.

The City of Cedar Rapids has said the lack of communication has been from the lack of power.

The charging stations were specifically for medical devices however TV9 did see someone charging a laptop. Multiple stations said traffic was slow on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.