Advertisement

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The email addresses were culled from contact information from state assistance programs and from commercial lists. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, a first for a decennial census, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident.

The 2020 census started for most U.S. residents in March, but some operations were interrupted by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven't yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data, as well as sending out a seventh mailing that includes a paper questionnaire.

The extra efforts to reach out to homes that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census comes as up to 500,000 census-takers were sent out this week to knock on the doors of laggard households. As of Friday, 63.6% of households have responded to the 2020 census.

The extra push is coming as the Census Bureau is dealing with a shortened schedule for wrapping up the head count in the middle of a pandemic. The Census Bureau had asked Congress for deadline extensions that would have allowed it to finish the census at the end of October. With the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau said it would finish the count at the end of September.

Census-takers this year have to reach 8 million more homes than they did in 2010, and they have only six weeks instead of the 10 weeks they did a decade ago, according to an analysis by the Center for Urban Research at CUNY. Forty-eight senators, including Alaska’s two Republican senators, this week sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging them to extend the deadlines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alliant Energy hopes to have power restored to ‘majority of customers’ by Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, six days after a devastating derecho moved across the state devastating communities and farms in its path.

News

Some Marion senior communities in need of food, other necessitates

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Residents at Moundview Manor Apartments in Marion had their first hot meal following Monday's storm on Friday. Elevators are also off in the three-story building and some people are without flashlights and other supplies.

News

Alliant Energy stays committed to deadline of getting power up

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Alliant Energy says reiterated its goal of getting a significant portion held a press conference to give residents an update on their efforts to get power back on for everyone.

News

Guard members helping to restore power

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Governor says there are now 204 Iowa National Guard members deployed to Linn County.

News

Gov. Reynolds gives update on recovery efforts

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Reynolds says she's submitting the request for a Major presidential disaster declaration tomorrow - what's a day ahead of her previous announcement

Latest News

News

Senator Grassley surveys damage

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids this morning.

News

Senior living facilities relying on Linn County for help

Updated: 57 minutes ago
We're at day six with no electricity for 128,000 people in Iowa and some seniors living in Linn County are relying on the community for help

News

Clean up is looking different in many areas

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Depending what part of the state you live in and how hard the derecho hit you --- clean up can look very different.

Coronavirus

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Linn County REC: Power restored to 87% of members

Updated: 1 hours ago
Six days after storms tore across Iowa leaving hundreds of thousands with power, Linn County REC reports it has restored power to 87-percent of its members.

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.