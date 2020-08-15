Cell phone charging, free Wi-Fi access at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents who have been without electricity due to widespread wind damage have another option to keep their cell phones running and reach the outside world.

A cell phone charging and internet access station will be available at the U.S. Cellular Center arena, located at 370 First Avenue NE. Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, until the restoration of power in Cedar Rapids, people can use free wi-fi and charge their devices. Masks are required to enter the arena and use the socially-distanced charging stations.

Interested people are asked to enter the arena near the Fourth Street railroad tracks off of First Avenue.

