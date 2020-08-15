Board of Regents waives standardized test requirement for admissions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Prospective students interested in applying to any of the three state universities in Iowa for the 2021-2022 academic year will not be required to take a standardized test for admission, according to state officials.

The waiver for the requirement to submit a test score from the ACT or SAT was approved by the Board of Regents president Michael J. Richards. The administration of standardized tests has been disrupted by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The waiver only applies to the approaching round of applications at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

“In this unprecedented time, we want to ensure that all students have the best opportunity to pursue higher education,” Richards said, in a statement. “We know that many students have had difficulty taking a standardized test due to cancellations. This action will eliminate a potential barrier.”

Officials with the board still encourage students to take a standardized test if they are able.

