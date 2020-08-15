Area college and high school teams help with storm cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s already been a difficult week for athletes at Coe College. The American Rivers Conference announced on Tuesday that all fall sports, except for cross country and women’s tennis, will be moved to the spring. Monday’s storm also left a ton of debris across campus, but athletes and coaches from every sport have gathered together the past few days to help with the cleanup.

“I think it just makes you feel like you’re in the right place,” said Coe women’s basketball head coach Kayla Waskow. “That’s who you want to be surrounded by. Clearly, that’s who we are at Coe.”

“I think it’s better than sitting in the dorms,” said Joe Barreras, a sophomore tight end on the Coe football team.

For the North Linn boys’ basketball team, head coach Mike Hilmer and his players have helped many people across eastern Iowa impacted from Monday’s storm. On Friday morning after practice, Hilmer and nine players offered to help finish the cleanup at my house before heading over to help former Lynx coach Bob Hilmer. For them, the 45-minute drive is worth it.

“You don’t realize people appreciate it until you go out and do it when you’re not in a situation like that,” said Hilmer.

These coaches and athletes always experience teachable moments during a game, but the most important ones are always off the field or court.

“Some thing are just bigger than football and that’s what we’re taught in fall camp,” said Barreras.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have great athletes, but it’s the families that teach these kids the values that they have that really makes us lucky,” said Hilmer. “It’s not winning basketball or football games. I get really emotional when I talk about it because we’re really lucky to have the kids that we have and it gets overshadowed by our wins and losses.”

