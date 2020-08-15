Advertisement

Area college and high school teams help with storm cleanup

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s already been a difficult week for athletes at Coe College. The American Rivers Conference announced on Tuesday that all fall sports, except for cross country and women’s tennis, will be moved to the spring. Monday’s storm also left a ton of debris across campus, but athletes and coaches from every sport have gathered together the past few days to help with the cleanup.

“I think it just makes you feel like you’re in the right place,” said Coe women’s basketball head coach Kayla Waskow. “That’s who you want to be surrounded by. Clearly, that’s who we are at Coe.”

“I think it’s better than sitting in the dorms,” said Joe Barreras, a sophomore tight end on the Coe football team.

For the North Linn boys’ basketball team, head coach Mike Hilmer and his players have helped many people across eastern Iowa impacted from Monday’s storm. On Friday morning after practice, Hilmer and nine players offered to help finish the cleanup at my house before heading over to help former Lynx coach Bob Hilmer. For them, the 45-minute drive is worth it.

“You don’t realize people appreciate it until you go out and do it when you’re not in a situation like that,” said Hilmer.

These coaches and athletes always experience teachable moments during a game, but the most important ones are always off the field or court.

“Some thing are just bigger than football and that’s what we’re taught in fall camp,” said Barreras.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have great athletes, but it’s the families that teach these kids the values that they have that really makes us lucky,” said Hilmer. “It’s not winning basketball or football games. I get really emotional when I talk about it because we’re really lucky to have the kids that we have and it gets overshadowed by our wins and losses.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No fall sports for schools that go virtual, state says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Iowa Department of Education announced Friday that practices and games would be suspended for sports if a school goes online.

Sports

Coe College athletes, coaches come together to cleanup campus after Monday's derecho

Updated: 20 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Prospect Meadows suffers damage, but hopes to start play again

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT

Sports

Prospect Meadows suffers damage, but hopes to start games again next month

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Prospect Meadows suffered damage from Monday's storm, but hopes to be up and running by September.

Latest News

Sports

Storm damages several sports stadiums, including Veterans Memorial Stadium and ImOn Ice Arena

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
There was significant damage done to several sports stadiums in Cedar Rapids, including Veterans Memorial Stadium and the ImOn Ice Arena from Monday's storm.

Sports

Veterans Memorial Stadium damaged from Monday's storm

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

Sports

Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Hepker
The Big Ten conference announced Tuesday it is postponing fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to move the football season to the spring for 2020.

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Here's the Sunday edition of John's Big Ol' Fish on August 9, 2020.

Sports

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Sunday 10p newscast recording