Alliant Energy hopes to have power restored to ‘majority of customers’ by Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 40,000 Alliant Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, six days after a devastating derecho moved across the state devastating communities and farms in its path.

“We have described it as a 40-mile tornado that swept more than 100 miles across the state,” said ITC spokesperson Rod Pritchard. ITC transmission lines deliver power to Alliant Energy substations.

More than 1,200 miles of transmission lines were affected by Monday’s storms that produced winds in excess of 100 m.p.h. In Cedar Rapids alone, 350 miles were impacted.

Alliant said that it has mobilized a “specialized force of utility workers” from across the country to respond to storm damage.

An estimated half-million energy customers lost power across the state following Monday’s storms.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.