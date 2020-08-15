Advertisement

9 more COVID-19 deaths as cases jump amid large number of tests

A Des Moines Area Quilters Guild member drops off completed face masks to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Des Moines Area Quilters Guild member drops off completed face masks to be distributed to Des Moines Public Schools students, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa saw its second-largest reported increase since the start of the pandemic, along with several more deaths, according to state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 832 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 51,640. 40,369 Iowans are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 567.

This morning’s reporting period total is second to July 17′s total of 879 cases. Both days had large numbers of tests processed.

Nine more deaths from the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 973.

261 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of three since Friday morning’s report. 82 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of seven. 35 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of seven. State officials have warned that some hospitalization data may be skewed by some patients who were previously being treated at a long-term care facility being taken to a hospital following damage to their facility in Monday’s storms.

An additional 9,539 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of tests reported during that period was 8.7%, somewhat lower than the previous period’s 11.7%. A total of 552,389 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

