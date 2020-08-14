Xavier Catholic Schools to delay start of school due to storm damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Catholic school system on Friday said it is planning to delay the start of the school year due to damage sustained from this week’s storm.

School leaders said they are considering two dates: Aug. 31 and Sept. 8. There will be an update for families on Aug. 24.

A statement said the delayed start will give school officials to address health and safety, test school systems and allow teachers to prepare.

Childcare services are closed at all Xavier schools.

