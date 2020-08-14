Wellington Heights still covered in tree debris; asking city for help

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Wellington Heights are still without power and many still don't have reliable phone service as of Thursday. Without any way to get information from the city about if and when help is coming, people are turning to their neighbors.

Four days after the derecho hit, Maryssa Drynck and her neighbors worked all day to clear debris from the road. They had to use hand saws to take the tree apart, and they say it took hours- and they aren't alone. Several roads in Wellington Heights are still completely blocked off by fallen trees.

Drynck says without power or cell service she isn't able to figure out what they're supposed to do with all the debris, saying "Things are blocked, people can't see their houses. We just want to know, where are things supposed to go? Is it our problem, is it the city's problem?"

The Wellington Heights neighborhood of Cedar Rapids is still covered in trees, and a lot of roads are partially blocked making them one-way streets. Neighbors say Thursday was the first time they were seeing power company or city trucks.

Emily Woodhouse is sharing a generator with her neighbor, and she’s not expecting to have power for at least a week. She says she’s been almost entirely reliant on word of mouth. She and her family worked on Monday to clear tree debris from part of the road in front of her house. “I have family who live nearby. We started clearing stuff so there was at least one-way traffic, by the end of the night we could at least get to the nearest gas stations to get a cold drink before everything melted. But we waited until the day after to venture out,” says Woodhouse.

Alliant Energy is estimating it will be 5 to 7 days before most people get power back.

The City of Cedar Rapids put online directions for clearing storm debris that can be found here.

