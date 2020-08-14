Advertisement

Well into the 80s today, rain possible tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today should be another quiet day across the area. Plan on highs well into the 80s. The next system we need to watch arrives tonight in the form of scattered storms along a cold front. These look to arrive mainly after 10 or 11pm over eastern Iowa with the threat exiting the area by mid-morning tomorrow. The severe risk will be monitored, but continues to look like it’ll be mainly north or northwest of us for the worst storms. From there on out, things look mostly dry going into next week. The humidity will drop as well with lows into the 50s starting tomorrow night. This will provide some overnight relief for those without power. Afternoon highs each day next week will be around 80.

