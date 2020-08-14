Two more deaths reported following Monday’s derecho

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two more people were killed as a result of powerful storms that moved across the state Monday, bringing the total to three deaths statewide.

The Associated Press reports that Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel on Thursday attributed two more deaths to the storm.

Sheriff Kriegel said a 42-year-old woman on her porch in Malcom was struck by a large tree as the storm moved through. A 41-year-old electrician who worked for the city of Brooklyn was electrocuted by a power line he was reconnecting, Kriegel said.

A Solon man was also Monday while riding his bike as the storms moved in.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Rowland, 63, of Solon, was biking on the bike trail near Ely Road and Wright Brothers Blvd when a severe storm came thru the area bringing down several trees Monday afternoon.

Thomas was struck by one of these trees that fell onto the bike trail. Thomas sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

