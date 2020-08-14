Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Houses are flattened and some roads nearly impassable after the derecho hit Tama County.

Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Chain saws and generators are running non-stop as whole trees are pulled off homes and lights are kept on.

”Every time we have some sort of major event it’s learning from that one and getting better for the next,” said Tama County Emergency Manager Mindy Benson.

The second derecho in 10 years, this event exceeds anything the county could have expected.

”We didn’t know how significant it was going to be,” Benson said.

Tama Middle School took a beating. Superintendent Jared Smith has decided to push the school year back by two weeks while he decides the best way to move forward this school year.

“It’s heartbreaking when you think about the kids and what they’re missing out on,” Smith said.

Olivia Meek was at summer camp inside the middle school just hours before the storm flattened the county.

“Everything was rattling as if there was an earthquake,” Olivia said.

Just missing the disaster at school, she was home with her family when a tree fell into the home.

“She shut the door and the tree just fell. It was scary because no one knew what to do,” Olivia said.

Olivia’s mom, Gail Meek, counts themselves among the fortunate. While she waits for crews to help patch up her home, she spent the day paying it forward by delivering food and water.

“It’s what we know, to stick together and help each other out. It doesn’t matter whether you know them or not, your neighbor, your friend from out of state from out of town, no matter what you’re here to help,” Meek said.

No deaths were reported after the storm.

Benson said the goal is to have power restored by the end of this weekend.

