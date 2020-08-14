Advertisement

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Houses are flattened and some roads nearly impassable after the derecho hit Tama County.

Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Chain saws and generators are running non-stop as whole trees are pulled off homes and lights are kept on.

”Every time we have some sort of major event it’s learning from that one and getting better for the next,” said Tama County Emergency Manager Mindy Benson.

The second derecho in 10 years, this event exceeds anything the county could have expected.

”We didn’t know how significant it was going to be,” Benson said.

Tama Middle School took a beating. Superintendent Jared Smith has decided to push the school year back by two weeks while he decides the best way to move forward this school year. 

“It’s heartbreaking when you think about the kids and what they’re missing out on,” Smith said.

Olivia Meek was at summer camp inside the middle school just hours before the storm flattened the county. 

“Everything was rattling as if there was an earthquake,” Olivia said.

Just missing the disaster at school, she was home with her family when a tree fell into the home. 

“She shut the door and the tree just fell. It was scary because no one knew what to do,” Olivia said.

Olivia’s mom, Gail Meek, counts themselves among the fortunate. While she waits for crews to help patch up her home, she spent the day paying it forward by delivering food and water. 

“It’s what we know, to stick together and help each other out. It doesn’t matter whether you know them or not, your neighbor, your friend from out of state from out of town, no matter what you’re here to help,” Meek said.

No deaths were reported after the storm.

Benson said the goal is to have power restored by the end of this weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitch Keegan
The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

Iowa

Iowa National Guard arrives in Cedar Rapids to assist with cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa National Guard arrived in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts following Monday's derecho.