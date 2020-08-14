Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/CNN) - It’s a sigh of relief for Charron Powell and her family as the suspect in the shooting death of her 4-year-old son Legend Taliaferro is in custody.

“I do feel his spirit,” Powell said. “I knew we were going to get justice.”

Ryson Ellis is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the June murder.

“We are confident that the person we brought you today is the shooter,” Jean Peters Baker said.

According to court documents, Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

Police received a number of tips naming Ellis as the suspect.

One woman who has a baby with Ellis was sleeping inside the apartment at the night of the shooting.

Court documents reveled another woman who was with Ellis told investigators he asked to stop at the Citadel Apartments, where he got out of the vehicle.

The witness told investigators she heard gunshots before Ellis ran back to the car and then the sound of a gun hit the floorboard.

"Our community really bravely stepped forward on this case with information," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Legend’s mom called the day a good one, but she also says sad one because there are no winners.

“As a community we also have to recognize that now there’s a young man who is incarcerated due to an incident. This is a lose-lose situation for my family and including his,” Powell said.

As the city tackles the 120-plus homicides so far this year, Powell and Baker say justice for Legend is an example of what happens when community stands up against violence.

“Don’t give up hope and even in light of our historic numbers,” Baker said. “Don’t become callous.”

“This should bring us together,” Powell said.

