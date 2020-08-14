Advertisement

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity.

In a written statement to KCRG, the hospital said it has been a resource for oxygen-dependent individuals who lacked electricity due to Monday’s storms.

Due to the increase in patients needing critical care and hospitalization, St. Luke’s said it can no longer house individuals who just need electricity.

Wanted to share with you important information about the hospital and update what clinics and services are open over the weekend.

Posted by UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on Friday, August 14, 2020

The hospital added that it is working with these individuals to inform them of other available options in the area, such as the shelter the Red Cross established in Palo that became operational Friday.

St. Luke’s said it originally housed these individuals as a temporary remedy and not a long-term solution.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitch Keegan
The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

Iowa

Iowa National Guard arrives in Cedar Rapids to assist with cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa National Guard arrived in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts following Monday's derecho.