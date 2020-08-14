St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity.

In a written statement to KCRG, the hospital said it has been a resource for oxygen-dependent individuals who lacked electricity due to Monday’s storms.

Due to the increase in patients needing critical care and hospitalization, St. Luke’s said it can no longer house individuals who just need electricity.

Wanted to share with you important information about the hospital and update what clinics and services are open over the weekend. Posted by UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on Friday, August 14, 2020

The hospital added that it is working with these individuals to inform them of other available options in the area, such as the shelter the Red Cross established in Palo that became operational Friday.

St. Luke’s said it originally housed these individuals as a temporary remedy and not a long-term solution.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.