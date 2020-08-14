Small communities come together to clean up after Monday’s derecho

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Anita and Bill Burke built their home in Cedar Crest Woods in Linn County 51 years ago.

At this point, they are used to seeing storms, but not like Monday’s derecho.

”All of a sudden I told him our tree got uprooted and then I heard a bang and the evergreen was laying on the deck,” Anita said. “We did not think, of all times, of going down to the basement. We were just in shock.”

Their front and backyards completely destroyed. Now they cannot do much about it.

”I am a little older, so I cannot do what I would do before,” Bill said. “Otherwise I would be here with a chain saw starting to clean things up.”

So they have had to look for help.

”I have hired someone to come in and take care of taking down the trees because these trees are way too big for any amateur to take out without getting hurt,” Anita said.

But just six miles down the road in Mount Vernon, the clean up process seems to be a couple of steps ahead.

Melissa Steen said her Mount Vernon community also suffered because of the storm.

”We were afraid to even come out of the basement because we did not know how bad it was outside,” she said. “We did not even know if it was safe to come out.”

But right after, everyone got to work.

”It was a disaster everywhere,” she recalled. “Everyone started pitching in wherever they could.”

Melissa even drove to Anamosa and made a long line to fill up 10 tanks of gas for her neighbors.

”Everyone was all happy and we are all just one big family,” she said.

Now the city is picking up the debris one section at a time.

