Advertisement

Small communities come together to clean up after Monday’s derecho

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Anita and Bill Burke built their home in Cedar Crest Woods in Linn County 51 years ago.

At this point, they are used to seeing storms, but not like Monday’s derecho.

”All of a sudden I told him our tree got uprooted and then I heard a bang and the evergreen was laying on the deck,” Anita said. “We did not think, of all times, of going down to the basement. We were just in shock.”

Their front and backyards completely destroyed. Now they cannot do much about it.

”I am a little older, so I cannot do what I would do before,” Bill said. “Otherwise I would be here with a chain saw starting to clean things up.”

So they have had to look for help.

”I have hired someone to come in and take care of taking down the trees because these trees are way too big for any amateur to take out without getting hurt,” Anita said.

But just six miles down the road in Mount Vernon, the clean up process seems to be a couple of steps ahead.

Melissa Steen said her Mount Vernon community also suffered because of the storm.

”We were afraid to even come out of the basement because we did not know how bad it was outside,” she said. “We did not even know if it was safe to come out.”

But right after, everyone got to work.

Share your photos and videos with us here!

”It was a disaster everywhere,” she recalled. “Everyone started pitching in wherever they could.”

Melissa even drove to Anamosa and made a long line to fill up 10 tanks of gas for her neighbors.

”Everyone was all happy and we are all just one big family,” she said.

Now the city is picking up the debris one section at a time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitch Keegan
The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

Iowa

Iowa National Guard arrives in Cedar Rapids to assist with cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa National Guard arrived in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts following Monday's derecho.