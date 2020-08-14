Advertisement

Scattered rain & storms move through overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm temperatures continue through the evening. Our next system will push into the area tonight bringing scattered showers and storms. Most of the activity looks to push in after 10 p.m. tonight and will move throughout the overnight hours and tomorrow morning. The worst of the storm activity continues to look to be the north or northwest of eastern Iowa, but we will continue to monitor the threat through the evening. We will see clearing throughout the afternoon on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s this weekend. Our Muggy Meter will drop starting tomorrow night for some nice relief. Highs drop into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Well into the 80s today, rain possible tonight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 14 hours ago
Iowa Storm Damage - Derecho - August 10

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
The derecho that rolled through Iowa on Monday, August 10, 2020, left hundreds of thousands without power and caused widespread damage across Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Warm up continues, scattered rain & storms possible Friday into Saturday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
We stay quiet, but warm through the evening hours. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
Partly cloudy, mid-80s this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Derecho Storm left many in Benton County without power

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
More than two-thirds of Benton County are still without power. That's according to leaders with Benton County Emergency Management.

Impact of Monday’s storms visible from space

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
The damage caused by Monday’s derecho is actually visible from space, using NASA satellites to image the agricultural and electrical impact.