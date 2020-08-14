Scattered rain & storms move through overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm temperatures continue through the evening. Our next system will push into the area tonight bringing scattered showers and storms. Most of the activity looks to push in after 10 p.m. tonight and will move throughout the overnight hours and tomorrow morning. The worst of the storm activity continues to look to be the north or northwest of eastern Iowa, but we will continue to monitor the threat through the evening. We will see clearing throughout the afternoon on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s this weekend. Our Muggy Meter will drop starting tomorrow night for some nice relief. Highs drop into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.