Prospect Meadows suffers damage, but hopes to start games again next month

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Prospect Meadows has barely been open a year and has faced plenty of obstacles already. There were no tournaments in the spring because of the pandemic, but play picked up in June. Monday’s storm damage put a stop to all of the baseball and softball teams, many from out of town, set to play in Marion... at least for now.

“If there’s any blessing in this storm for us, is that our August isn’t as busy,” said Prospect Meadows General Manager Jack Roeder. “We did have some things in August. We had a USA Softball tournament scheduled this weekend that we’ve moved to the end of the month.”

The damage to the facility is wide-ranging. The wind ripped the roof off some of the dugouts. Some poles are bent. The back-stop netting is torn on one field. Several fences in the outfields and dugouts all took on damage as well. Debris from the storm also tore up the field turf in a couple of areas.

“I don’t think there’s one field that doesn’t need some work,” Roeder said.

Roeder says the plan is to patch up some of the damage so the facility is usable and then make major repairs later. There’s a full slate of tournaments set for September and Roeder is hopeful there will be games.

“Teams are signing up,” Roeder said. “I like to look for the optimistic side of it and I think we do feel fortunate. I feel fortunate that we got to start playing in June. We could’ve been shutdown all summer, but thankfully, that wasn’t the case. This is a bad blow, but I think we can put it together to play in September.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.