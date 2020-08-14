Advertisement

Prospect Meadows suffers damage, but hopes to start games again next month

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Prospect Meadows has barely been open a year and has faced plenty of obstacles already. There were no tournaments in the spring because of the pandemic, but play picked up in June. Monday’s storm damage put a stop to all of the baseball and softball teams, many from out of town, set to play in Marion... at least for now.

“If there’s any blessing in this storm for us, is that our August isn’t as busy,” said Prospect Meadows General Manager Jack Roeder. “We did have some things in August. We had a USA Softball tournament scheduled this weekend that we’ve moved to the end of the month.”

The damage to the facility is wide-ranging. The wind ripped the roof off some of the dugouts. Some poles are bent. The back-stop netting is torn on one field. Several fences in the outfields and dugouts all took on damage as well. Debris from the storm also tore up the field turf in a couple of areas.

“I don’t think there’s one field that doesn’t need some work,” Roeder said.

Roeder says the plan is to patch up some of the damage so the facility is usable and then make major repairs later. There’s a full slate of tournaments set for September and Roeder is hopeful there will be games.

“Teams are signing up,” Roeder said. “I like to look for the optimistic side of it and I think we do feel fortunate. I feel fortunate that we got to start playing in June. We could’ve been shutdown all summer, but thankfully, that wasn’t the case. This is a bad blow, but I think we can put it together to play in September.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Prospect Meadows suffers damage, but hopes to start play again

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Storm damages several sports stadiums, including Veterans Memorial Stadium and ImOn Ice Arena

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
There was significant damage done to several sports stadiums in Cedar Rapids, including Veterans Memorial Stadium and the ImOn Ice Arena from Monday's storm.

Sports

Veterans Memorial Stadium damaged from Monday's storm

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

Sports

Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Hepker
The Big Ten conference announced Tuesday it is postponing fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to move the football season to the spring for 2020.

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Here's the Sunday edition of John's Big Ol' Fish on August 9, 2020.

Sports

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Sports

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
Sunday 8a newscast recording

Hawkeyes

Big Ten puts hold on full-contact football practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of college sports’ biggest conferences issued a statement on Saturday indicating that football programs from its member universities will not be able to progress to the next phase in its rollout of football preseason camps.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.