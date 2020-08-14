Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move into new California home

In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London.
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved into a new family home, a representative for the couple said Thursday without providing its location or other details.

Real estate agents and tax records point to a seven-acre estate in Santa Barbara County, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a statement from the couple’s spokesperson said. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival.”

The statement added that the couple hopes such privacy will be respected on behalf of their family as well as their neighbors.

Area real estate agents believe the couple bought a $14.65-million estate, which closed in an off-market sale in June, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. The newspaper said it obtained tax records for the property in the heart of the coastal community of Montecito that match limited liability companies previously created by the Duchess of Sussex.

Montecito has a number of celebrity residents, including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Built in 2003, the sprawling estate is hedged and gated from the street, according to the newspaper. The roughly 14,500-square-foot (1,350-square meter) main house has nine bedrooms, a billiards/game room, a home theater, spa facilities, an elevator and a gym.

The estate also includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, a teahouse, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

The seller was a limited liability company tied to Russian investor Sergey Grishin, records show, according to the Los Angeles Times. Grishin is the former owner of another Montecito mansion, the so-called Scarface estate.

The couple has been looking for a family home since they announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes from the British media.

Markle, star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

____

This story has been updated to correct that the couple’s representative did not state the location of the new home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.