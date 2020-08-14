Officer assaulted at Fort Madison prison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities report a correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was assaulted by two inmates on Thursday evening.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Correction say the officer was conducting his rounds at approximately 6:30 p.m. when two inmates began assaulting him with closed-fist punches and kicks.

The officer was able to utilize defensive techniques while prison staff quickly responded to the assault and took control of the situation.

The officer was taken to the local hospital where he was treated for lacerations suffered during the assault. He was later released.

The inmates who attacked the officer were found not to have suffered significant injuries.

The Iowa Department of Corrections states this incident remains under investigation.

