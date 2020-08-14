Advertisement

Northwest Cedar Rapids residents flash back to 2008 flood as they recover from derecho

By Mary Green
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After days of work, Terry Miller had to resharpen his chainsaw Thursday afternoon.

Its blades had gotten a lot done over the last three days, dulling as they broke down the trees that fell during Monday’s storm, but there is still so much more for Miller and his neighbors to clean up.

Miller owns a rental property on E Avenue NW, in Cedar Rapids’ Time Check area, one of the hardest-hit parts of town in the 2008 flood.

He had to put a lot of work into his property then, too.

“This had a little over six foot, six-and-a-half [feet of water], I think,” he said. “We replaced plumbing, electrical, sheetrock, new carpeting, new tile.”

Monday's storm damaged his roof and fencing and ripped down all those trees, and like most of Cedar Rapids, there's still no power, either.

But with that damage spread throughout the city, Miller said this week's storm is worse than the 2008 flood.

"When you're looking at the whole city, really, there was not a large number of people that were affected by the flood. But this, everybody could get hit, and they could get hit real bad," he said.

That includes Rick Rowell’s truck, parked behind his home on C Avenue NW, several blocks away from Miller’s.

The truck now sports a large dent in its roof and a shattered windshield after a tree fell on its Monday.

"It was the only one out of three out front that got hit, so lucky me," Rowell said.

His house is missing shingles, his fencing is ripped apart, and a tree knocked out his power too.

But Rowell said, for him, it's all about perspective.

"This is a lot easier than the flood because I lost everything in the flood," he said. "I lost the whole works."

He just got a generator Thursday, so he's grateful.

"What else are you going to do? You can't do nothing about it, except wait for it," Rowell said.

Some of Miller's neighbors on 4th Street NW are waiting for help to get a tree off their roof.

They said this storm is worse than the 2008 flood because that year, there were more people helping families like theirs.

Miller said that help made all the difference 12 years ago.

"It encouraged us a lot, and we were able to get it done," Miller said.

But now, there's just too much devastation to expect that.

“This one, I think we have to just kind of suck it up and do it ourselves,” Miller said. “There’s just not enough people that could come in and help.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitch Keegan
The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

Iowa

Iowa National Guard arrives in Cedar Rapids to assist with cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa National Guard arrived in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts following Monday's derecho.