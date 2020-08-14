Northwest Cedar Rapids residents flash back to 2008 flood as they recover from derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After days of work, Terry Miller had to resharpen his chainsaw Thursday afternoon.

Its blades had gotten a lot done over the last three days, dulling as they broke down the trees that fell during Monday’s storm, but there is still so much more for Miller and his neighbors to clean up.

Miller owns a rental property on E Avenue NW, in Cedar Rapids’ Time Check area, one of the hardest-hit parts of town in the 2008 flood.

He had to put a lot of work into his property then, too.

“This had a little over six foot, six-and-a-half [feet of water], I think,” he said. “We replaced plumbing, electrical, sheetrock, new carpeting, new tile.”

Monday's storm damaged his roof and fencing and ripped down all those trees, and like most of Cedar Rapids, there's still no power, either.

But with that damage spread throughout the city, Miller said this week's storm is worse than the 2008 flood.

"When you're looking at the whole city, really, there was not a large number of people that were affected by the flood. But this, everybody could get hit, and they could get hit real bad," he said.

That includes Rick Rowell’s truck, parked behind his home on C Avenue NW, several blocks away from Miller’s.

The truck now sports a large dent in its roof and a shattered windshield after a tree fell on its Monday.

"It was the only one out of three out front that got hit, so lucky me," Rowell said.

His house is missing shingles, his fencing is ripped apart, and a tree knocked out his power too.

But Rowell said, for him, it's all about perspective.

"This is a lot easier than the flood because I lost everything in the flood," he said. "I lost the whole works."

He just got a generator Thursday, so he's grateful.

"What else are you going to do? You can't do nothing about it, except wait for it," Rowell said.

Some of Miller's neighbors on 4th Street NW are waiting for help to get a tree off their roof.

They said this storm is worse than the 2008 flood because that year, there were more people helping families like theirs.

Miller said that help made all the difference 12 years ago.

"It encouraged us a lot, and we were able to get it done," Miller said.

But now, there's just too much devastation to expect that.

“This one, I think we have to just kind of suck it up and do it ourselves,” Miller said. “There’s just not enough people that could come in and help.”

