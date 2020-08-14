North Liberty offers options for debris disposal

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of North Liberty is providing residents several disposal options as derecho cleanup efforts continue.

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, appointments will be available for North Liberty residents to haul and dispose of their non-plant storm debris at no charge at the city’s public works campus, located at 437 S. Front Street. Appointments are required at least 24 hours in advance and are available in 15-minute windows from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for the weeks of Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Appointments can be made by calling the North Liberty Recreation Department at (319) 626-5716 between 6:15 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city says residents should be prepared to unload their debris themselves and will be required to wear masks. Accepted items include shingles, siding, fencing, outdoor furniture, trampolines, pools, and other outdoor items that were damaged by the storm. Spoiled food from the power outage will also be accepted. TVs, indoor furniture, appliances, tires, batteries, and other non-storm debris are strictly prohibited and will be turned away by city staff.

This service is limited to residents. Commercial contractors are prohibited from using this site to dump construction debris from roofing or siding replacement jobs.

The city says if you do not have the means to haul your storm debris, you can call Johnson County Refuse at (319) 665-4498 to make arrangements for curbside pickup of bulky items for a fee on your regular collection day.

Tree limbs can be piled between the street and sidewalk. The city asks residents to place debris parallel to the curb in sections of 10 feet or less and take care not to push trees and limbs into the street.

A debris site is also open for residents to bring their limbs and brush. The site is located at 290 Golfview Drive, just west of the public works campus. If able, residents are highly encouraged to haul their limbs to the limb site, which is open with no hour limitations at this time.

The city says the cleanup is a community-wide effort and reminds residents to continue to wear a mask or face covering while out helping others.

