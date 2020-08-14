National Guard ready to help Linn County residents as early as Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The City of Cedar Rapids announced Thursday night the Iowa National Guard will be ready to assist community members in Cedar Rapids and Linn County beginning on Friday.

The National Guard is being deployed to help with relief efforts following Monday’s derecho.

“The Guard will work directly with Linn County EMA Director Steve O’Konek, beginning with damage assessment of the community,” City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said in a statement. “After they have a good understanding of the needs, we expect assistance efforts will be enhanced.”

Sen. Liz Mathis informed Pomeranz of the decision to deploy the guard on Thursday evening.

“By Monday shortly after the storm, we recognized the significant needs in our community and began requesting resources and help for our residents. We are grateful for the assistance the National Guard will provide our citizens,” said Pomeranz. “We would like to thank the Governor’s office and the entire delegation for their efforts to support the needs in the Cedar Rapids area.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.