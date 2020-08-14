Advertisement

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew through eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

TV9 reached out to leaders with Mediacom, ImOn Communications, and South Slope Cooperative Communications, only to learn the answer may not be as simple as flipping a switch.

Bernard Dutchik, the Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships for ImOn Communications, is just one of the people working on fixing that major problem, as many feel frustrated they are disconnected from services they subscribe to.

“Until we have power, we truly can’t assess the full extent of the damage,” Dutchik said. “We may have a line that looks intact, but until we have that power restored, we cannot really tell the full extent.”

As more people are now starting to get their outlets working again, some may find their cable or internet is still down. But providers will tell you there is a reason for that.

“We have crews out walking physically on the ground walking every foot of this,” said Phyllis Peters, the Communications Director for Mediacom. “They haven’t been able to walk everywhere because first, all of the debris, the trees, the limbs, everything has to be removed by the people ahead of us.”

Chuck Deisbeck, the CEO for South Slope Cooperative Communications, shared that feeling.

“When they get the power restored, that, in turn, allows us to power our remote offices, our remote cabinets, and therefore also power the power supplies that are at all of our customers’ homes to get all of their services restored,” Deisbeck said.

Both Mediacom and ImOn said they are bringing in extra help both from out of their normal workforces to help alleviate some of the work, saying they are both working 24/7 to try and repair service as quickly as possible.

But down in Iowa City, staff with the library are taking matters into their own hands: turning their “Bookmobile” into another resource for people in need.

“We have set our bookmobile up as a rolling tech lab to serve the citizens of Iowa City with laptops, charging center, and our bookmobile also acts as a WiFi hotspot,” said Angie Pilkington, the Children’s Services Coordinator with the Iowa City Public Library.

Friday was the first day the Bookmobile opened up its doors in various locations across town, something that will be a common sight in the coming days. Pilkington said that resource is now available because they felt it was vital for the community.

“If our building was open, we know that people would flock to us to get these resources there,” Pilkington said.

The common message for those that do not have a hotspot, or do not have internet: stay patient, and do not try to fix the problem yourself by attempting to connect the wires.

