Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

The agency said it will trigger the sirens for storms that produce winds in excess of 40 m.p.h. That means the sirens will go off, even if a severe thunderstorm warning isn’t in place. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a storm produces winds in excess of 58 m.p.h.

Linn County normally triggers the outdoor warning sirens for storms producing winds in excess of 70 m.p.h.

Linn Co. EMA message (KCRG)

