Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State officials say 75 more students who were moving back to campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced Friday that it tested 3,472 students between Aug. 7 and Thursday. The 75 students who had the virus represents a 2.2% positivity rate. That’s the same positivity rate the school announced last week when 66 positive cases were found among the 3,037 students tested.

Students began moving back to campus July 31 and will continue to return through Sunday, with classes beginning Monday.

The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

