Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials from Linn County Emergency Management, the Red Cross and City of Cedar Rapids announced Friday that an additional emergency congregate shelter will open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Individuals and families who have been impacted by Monday’s storm and power outages are welcome to the shelter where Red Cross volunteers will be on hand to assist, if needed.

Social distancing protocols are in place at the shelter and additional steps are being taken to maintain a safe environment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone in assistance can contact the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and select option “4”, then the option “2″, then option “2″ again, and provide information on your location so appropriate services can be arranged.

Additional information is available by visiting Linn County EMA’s website.

