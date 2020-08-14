Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

DUBUQUE Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque gathered in Washington Park with signs and American flags to protest the mask mandate ordinance that is now in place and being enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Protesters started gathering at 9 a.m. with signs that read “The mask mandate violates our constitutional liberty” and “#Unmask America.”

The protest was organized by members of the “Residents against mask mandate in Dubuque” Facebook group.

Tim Mueller, one of the protesters, said their enthusiasm comes from the frustration of “being beaten down and locked down.”

”We believe it is important to stand up for our liberties,” he said. “We have given up a lot of liberties very recently and we are losing our freedoms.”

Mueller said the freedom to wear a mask is what it is all about. He believes healthy people should not be forced to wear a mask.

They are planning another event at the park on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.