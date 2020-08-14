Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - Errand Boys has been in business for almost four years.

They do painting, landscaping, and flooring. Now, with the aftermath of Monday’s storm, they are finding plenty of need for their help in Cedar Rapids.

Luke Schiltz, owner of Errand Boys, said he and his co-workers were surprised by what they found in Cedar Rapids.

He described it as an “absolute disaster,” so now they are helping commercial clients, like UHaul, which lost its roof.

They are also helping residents fix their homes for free.

He said, for them, it is about their social responsibility.

”We pride ourselves on helping others,” he said. “The need arose, and we felt it was right to step up and help others when it was needed.”

Schiltz said he is confident other people in Dubuque will step up and help their neighbors down in Cedar Rapids.

Errand Boys will have a crew in Cedar Rapids for at least the next two weeks to help out with the recovery.

